Crash at central Topeka intersection sends one to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle3 crash Tuesday morning at a central Topeka intersection sent one person to the hospital.

The collision was reported around 9 a.m. at S.W. 15th and MacVicar.

Police at the scene said a gold Buick Century car was westbound on S.W. 15th when it collided with a silver Subaru Forester sport utility vehicle that was traveling north on MacVicar.

Following the collision, the Subaru was spun around and came to rest facing southeast in the front yard of a house at the northwest corner of the intersection of S.W. 15th and MacVicar.

The Buick came to rest facing east in the middle portion of the intersection.

The Subaru had extensive damage to its passenger side. The Buick had heavy front-end damage.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The woman who was driving the Buick was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver and a 5-year-old passenger in the Subaru were reported to be uninjured.

S.W. 15th is an east-west street controlled by stop signs in both directions while MacVicar is a through-street at that location.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.