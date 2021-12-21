Commission on Racial Equity, Justice releases final report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year and a half, the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released its final report, which includes recommendations of raising the state minimum wage and eliminating a 5-year waiting period for legal pregnant women and children to access Medicaid.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice released its final report which includes recommendations to various levels of government on how to improve racial equity in economic systems, education and health care.

“I want to thank the Commission for developing another round of pragmatic, well-researched recommendations to improve racial equity and justice in our state,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “My administration remains committed to working together to address inequities and improve the health and well-being of every Kansas community.”

In June of 2020, Kelly said she signed Executive Order No. 20-48 which established the Commission to study relevant issues in the Sunflower State. The Commission is led by co-chairs Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Dr. Shannon Portillow and she said they held bi-weekly meetings with information from guest presenters over the past year and a half.

“In speaking with local, state, and national experts, the Commission was able to develop a vision and pathway to move forward and improve equity efforts statewide,” said the co-chairs. “We are all excited to see how different entities in the state will implement these ideas to improve Kansas communities for all residents.”

Kelly said she appointed a diverse group of professionals from law enforcement, academia, public education, public health, local government, the justice system and more to utilize the commission’s work. The Commission began to work with a focus on law enforcement and policing and released a report in December 2020 with over 60 recommendations to improve equity and justice at different levels in government.

Tuesday’s release holds 124 additional recommendations, some of which were included in the July 2021 interim report. Recommendations include, but are not limited to:

Early Childhood and child care Ensure quality initiatives in childcare systems include equity indicators in areas such as curriculum, pedagogy, inclusion and behavior management.

Maximizing Federal Funding Repeal restrictions that prevent families from accessing TANF and SNAP benefits and disproportionately impact families of color.

Tax Policy Eliminate the sales tax on food.

Teacher Diversity Districts should create policies that support and protect diversity among students, teachers and staff.

Post-Secondary Education Encourage initiatives aimed at providing more access to college for incarcerated individuals.

Universal Equity Policies Provide language interpretation and translation services so that Kansans have access to their government.

Housing and Homelessness Explore options to provide access to counsel for individuals involved in eviction cases. Update discrimination statutes to include protection against income discrimination.

Broadband Maintain a perspective that supports equity in the implementation of broadband development.

Wages and Lending Practices Increase the state minimum wage and index it to adjust for inflation

Workforce Invest in a culturally competent and diverse workforce, particularly in health care.

Access to Healthcare Eliminate the five-year waiting period for legal immigrant children and pregnant women to access Medicaid and CHIP.

Family Planning Ensure availability of affordable and accessible contraceptive care and contraceptive methods.

Behavioral Health Employ strategies to broaden coverage so that Kansans have access to preventative behavioral health services.

ACEs and Interfamily Violence Engage strategies to specifically address interfamily violence.

Juvenile Justice System Eliminate “zero tolerance” policies and promote alternatives to suspensions for discipline such as alternative schools, behavioral interventionists, family case managers and restorative justice programs.



Since the first report. Gov. Kelly said the Commission met with dozens of stakeholders and relevant professionals throughout the state to collect input for recommendations on how to improve equity in economic systems, education and health care in Kansas.

To read the full final report, click HERE.

To read a summary of new items added in the final report, click HERE.

To read the Commission’s previous reports, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.