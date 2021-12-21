Advertisement

Coffeyville man pleads guilty to 2019 drive-by shooting death of 19-year-old girl

Benjamin Mason pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of Kimberly Meeks on Dec. 20, 2021.
Benjamin Mason pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of Kimberly Meeks on Dec. 20, 2021.(Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of the 2019 drive-by shooting death of a 19-year-old Independence girl pleaded guilty to the crime.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office says a Coffeyville man pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas on Monday, Dec. 20.

Schmidt’s Office said Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, entered the new contest plea on Monday afternoon in Montgomery Co. District Court. Judge F. William Cullins accepted the plea to one count of first-degree murder and set his sentencing for 1 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022.

Mason was convicted for his role in the 2019 murder of Kimberly Meeks, 19, in Independence.

Independence Police reported Meeks and a man had been walking when a person fired gunshots at them and drove away.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Independence Police Department, Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Postal Inspectors. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Gayoso and Stephanie Plaschka of his office.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days
A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list
Two teens and two younger children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday just...
Two teens, two younger children injured in Sunday night crash near Emporia

Latest News

John Fereira (left), Ryan Prentice (center), Stephen Wisdom (right).
Five arrested in separate Brown Co. cases over weekend for outstanding warrants, possession of drugs
Lee scores 38 in K-State road win over South Dakota State
K-State WBB game canceled due to UIC COVID issues
Pittsburg State University
Pittsburg State opens applications, nominations for new University President
FILE
Kansas AG files fourth lawsuit to block federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate