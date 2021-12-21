Coffeyville man pleads guilty to 2019 drive-by shooting death of 19-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of the 2019 drive-by shooting death of a 19-year-old Independence girl pleaded guilty to the crime.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office says a Coffeyville man pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas on Monday, Dec. 20.

Schmidt’s Office said Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, entered the new contest plea on Monday afternoon in Montgomery Co. District Court. Judge F. William Cullins accepted the plea to one count of first-degree murder and set his sentencing for 1 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022.

Mason was convicted for his role in the 2019 murder of Kimberly Meeks, 19, in Independence.

Independence Police reported Meeks and a man had been walking when a person fired gunshots at them and drove away.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Independence Police Department, Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Postal Inspectors. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Gayoso and Stephanie Plaschka of his office.

