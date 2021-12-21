The City of Topeka says farewell to city manager, Brent Trout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka city manager, Brent Trout is closing his chapter in Topeka, but his accomplishments made in the city cannot be replaced.

“Well I think some of probably the biggest moments are just relationships we built with previous organizations and all of us pulling together and from that, we accomplished things like the river with it being done with a safe boat passage and continuation of a small park in Evergy Plaza playing that part and seeing the others that came together to make it happen,” said Trout.

Trout says working with a nine-member city council isn’t always easy, but together they are changing Topeka for the better.

“It’s always difficult when you’re making policy to decisions but overall there has been a lot of progress between us working together through the last four years and you see that in some of the policies and changes and being able to craft budgets that resulted in surpluses and sitting ourselves in a darn good financial situation right now.”

When it comes to filling in his shoes, Trout says the next city manager should have certain qualifications.

“One of the clearest qualifications you have to have is being able to work with all individuals from all walks of life and being able to understand and listen to what people have for an interests,” he said.

He says whether the search is local or national, they should have Topeka in their best interest.

“I think there is a possibility there are someone qualities necessary that people would be interested in seeing the next city manager locally but I’ve seen this is a specialized business and there are individuals that do this for a career and having the opportunity to have some interest would be good for them as well.”

Trout says he does have a position in mind, and he will be announcing that on a later date.

