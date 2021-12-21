Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Three more Kansas City Chiefs players were added to the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday afternoon.

After Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was added to the COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday, NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday afternoon three more Chiefs were added to the list - WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell.

More COVID issues in KC, which is becoming this week’s hot spot.



Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell are being placed on Reserve/COVID, sources tell @adamteicher and me.



Other players likely coming but as one source said, “it’s a mess.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Schefter indicated the additions suggest KC may add more players to the list throughout the week.

Last week, the NFL announced it would only test players with possible symptoms of the virus under revised protocols. However, three games were moved due to outbreaks on Sunday.

The updated protocol includes required masks, regardless of vaccination status; remote or outdoor meetings; no in-person meals; additional restrictions on activities outside facilities; no outside visitors during team travel; and limited numbers of people in team weight rooms.

