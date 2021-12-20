Advertisement

Two teens, two younger children injured in Sunday night crash near Emporia

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teens and two younger children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday near Emporia, KVOE Radio reports.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Road 160, about a mile southeast of Emporia. KVOE says the crash occurred near Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early said a sport utility vehicle that was traveling on Road 160 Road failed to make a curve. The SUV then left the road, overturned and came to rest against a tree.

The driver, Itzel Avalos-Tellez, 16, and passengers Jose Tellez-Arteaga, 11, Quetzalli Tellez-Duarte, 8, and Fernando Rodriguez, 13, all of Emporia, were taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health for treatment of injuries.

According to KVOE, Rodriguez was the only one in the vehicle who wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Early said speed was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

