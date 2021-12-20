Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka club is spreading Christmas cheer and their love for what brings them together.

Topeka Model Railroaders have been bringing model train enthusiasts together for almost forty years.

“We share information because we have different members that have different talents, we’re probably running on over two-hundred years of experience through the different club members, so basically just about any aspect of the hobby you want to know about, we have the answers,” said Terry Posten with Topeka Model Railroaders.

Saturday and Sunday, they decided to share their talents with the rest of Topeka at Fairlawn Plaza for their annual Christmas show.

“If you go around three times you still won’t be able to see everything that we have on this layout, we have a lot of little detail hidden on the things and we make little jokes”

The club didn’t organize the event to make a profit, but to set someone on the right track for finding a new hobby.

“I’ve been doing this for forty years, this is my hobby, if I want to relax I go down in the basement in my own home layout, I got a workbench and do what I want to do and just relax.”

Terry Posten says no matter your skill, age, or experience; everyone is welcome to join Topeka Model Railroaders.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.