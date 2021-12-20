Tech giant Oracle buys KC-based Cerner for over $28 billion

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tech giant Oracle announced Monday morning it had reached an agreement to buy Kansas City-based Cerner Corporation for $28.3 billion in equity value.

News of the impending purchase had been circulating for several days. Cerner handles digital information for hospitals and health systems.

The deal is expected to close before the end of 2022. The agreement must receive regulatory approval, and Cerner shareholders must be willing to tender a majority of the company’s oustanding shares.

A statement released by Oracle on Monday morning indicated Cerner would remain an entity under the larger umbrella of Oracle, as a “dedicated Industry Business Unit”.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas went to Facebook following the announcement, saying, “Kansas City will forever be proud of the story of innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity central to the growth of Cerner and our region’s central role in fostering an industry leader in healthcare technology.

“I will speak with leaders from Cerner today about the impact of the Oracle acquisition on the 13,000 Cerner associates in the Kansas City area. Kansas City will work hard to retain all jobs already here and to gain an even greater presence globally in digital medical technology.”

“As part of Oracle, Cerner expects to have a greater opportunity to grow and strengthen Kansas City as a true center of excellence for healthcare” said William Zollars, Chairman of Cerner’s Board of Directors. “This combination aligns a leading tech company with a leading healthcare company, enabling us to answer a higher calling that Cerner’s founders envisioned from the start. The expected result will yield a patient impact that can truly transform healthcare worldwide.”

