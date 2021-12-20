Advertisement

Suspect arrested in 15-year-old girl’s killing in San Francisco 43 years later

Mark Stanley Personette, shown on left in his younger years and, right, as he looks now, was...
Mark Stanley Personette, shown on left in his younger years and, right, as he looks now, was arrested in connection with a San Francisco cold case from 1978.(Source: San Francisco PD/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/KUSA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man has been arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago.

San Francisco police say 76-year-old Mark Personette was arrested this week in connection with the 1978 death of Marissa Harvey.

The 15-year-old girl from New York was visiting the city when her body was found in a park.

Marissa Harvey, shown in this family photo was visiting San Francisco when she was killed in...
Marissa Harvey, shown in this family photo was visiting San Francisco when she was killed in 1978.(Source: San Francisco PD/KUSA/CNN)

Police said detectives used the best available technology at the time and exhausted every lead, but the probe went cold.

In October 2020, they reopened the case and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods.”

Detectives say Personette may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides involving young women.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood...
Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur
Injuries sustained by Keleah
High school senior says she was beaten by teens from rival school
Clint Smith
Topeka man charged with murder for drug-related shooting of a teen
1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
Nicholas Webb
Man sentenced to consecutive life sentences for stabbing death of National Guardsman in Lee’s Summit

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Inflation squeezes holiday budgets for low-income shoppers
Two teens and two younger children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday just...
Two teens, two younger children injured in Sunday night crash near Emporia
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon at 4260 Regency Drive in southwest Emporia...
Mobile home fire in Emporia ruled accidental