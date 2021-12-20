Advertisement

Survey finds Americans feel pressured to spend more on gifts than comfortable

Spending survey finds that American feel pressured to spend big bucks during the holidays
Spending survey finds that American feel pressured to spend big bucks during the holidays(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re like many other Americans you may feel pressured into spending more on gifts this holiday season than what you’re comfortable with.

A new survey from TopCashBack.com found that of the more than 3,400 respondents, 50 percent said they feel pressured to spend more on gifts this Christmas season than they would be comfortable spending.

“I think this really comes down to the fact that people think that with the more that they spend, the more that that correlates to their affection,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, a consumer expert with TopCashBack.com, “and feel more loved by the person, but that’s not really the case. Things to do to avoid this pressure are definitely having those conversations early with friends and family about setting a budget, setting a spending limit.”

The same survey also found that 27 percent of respondents said they are planning to spend less on gifts than last year and 24 percent said they would spend more. The other 48 percent said they would spend about the same as last year.

If you’re still not sure what to give as a gift, the survey found that 91 percent of American would rather receive a gift card, a thoughtful or practical gift and only 9 percent said they wanted an expensive gift.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood...
Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur
Injuries sustained by Keleah
High school senior says she was beaten by teens from rival school
Clint Smith
Topeka man charged with murder for drug-related shooting of a teen
The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to...
No one was hurt in a house fire in SW Topeka Sunday, $20,000 estimated loss in damage
A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list
City of Topeka welcoming community input on city transportation
(File)
Public input sought for Topeka transportation plan
(File)
Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days