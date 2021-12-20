Survey finds Americans feel pressured to spend more on gifts than comfortable

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re like many other Americans you may feel pressured into spending more on gifts this holiday season than what you’re comfortable with.

A new survey from TopCashBack.com found that of the more than 3,400 respondents, 50 percent said they feel pressured to spend more on gifts this Christmas season than they would be comfortable spending.

“I think this really comes down to the fact that people think that with the more that they spend, the more that that correlates to their affection,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, a consumer expert with TopCashBack.com, “and feel more loved by the person, but that’s not really the case. Things to do to avoid this pressure are definitely having those conversations early with friends and family about setting a budget, setting a spending limit.”

The same survey also found that 27 percent of respondents said they are planning to spend less on gifts than last year and 24 percent said they would spend more. The other 48 percent said they would spend about the same as last year.

If you’re still not sure what to give as a gift, the survey found that 91 percent of American would rather receive a gift card, a thoughtful or practical gift and only 9 percent said they wanted an expensive gift.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.