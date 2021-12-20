Advertisement

Sen. Marshall supports lawsuit against Navy vaccine mandate

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group hosts the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.” (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)(Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Roger Marshall continues to rally against vaccine mandates.

Sen. Marshall, with a group of fellow republicans in the senate and house, have filed a brief in a legal challenge from a group of Navy service members refusing vaccines.

The service members claim they have sincere religious exemptions, which aren’t granted under the President’s vaccine mandate. The lawsuit cites the Religious Freedom Act and First Amendment in challenging the mandate.

The Air Force and Marine Corps have already discharged some members for refusing vaccinations. The Navy and Army are making preparations to follow suit. Each military branch has reported at least 95 percent of its members have been vaccinated.

Marshall last week got a provision preventing dishonorable discharges for vaccine refusals approved through the NDAA.

