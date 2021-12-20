Sen. Marshall supports lawsuit against Navy vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Roger Marshall continues to rally against vaccine mandates.

Sen. Marshall, with a group of fellow republicans in the senate and house, have filed a brief in a legal challenge from a group of Navy service members refusing vaccines.

“Plaintiffs’ religious liberty and the government’s asserted interest in protecting our service members from COVID-19 need not be in conflict, especially where, as here, the individuals seeking an exemption are willing to adopt non-vaccination measures to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19. They are only in conflict here because Defendants refuse to accommodate Plaintiffs’ religious objections even as they accommodate those who will not receive the vaccine for non-religious reasons. This violates RFRA by substantially burdening Plaintiffs’ religious beliefs without a compelling reason, and violates the First Amendment’s guarantee that government not discriminate against religion…

The service members claim they have sincere religious exemptions, which aren’t granted under the President’s vaccine mandate. The lawsuit cites the Religious Freedom Act and First Amendment in challenging the mandate.

The Air Force and Marine Corps have already discharged some members for refusing vaccinations. The Navy and Army are making preparations to follow suit. Each military branch has reported at least 95 percent of its members have been vaccinated.

Marshall last week got a provision preventing dishonorable discharges for vaccine refusals approved through the NDAA.

