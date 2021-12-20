Advertisement

Rare set of identical triplets born in Mississippi hospital

By Nicholas Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – Doctors at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Mississippi recently delivered several sets of twins from different families and one set of identical triplets.

According to WTOK, this is the first time the hospital has delivered this many multiple births in one weekend.

Doctors said it could also be the first set of identical triplets in nearly 10 years for hospitals in Meridian, Mississippi.

The triplets defied every odd, and their parents could not wait to show them off.

“For the past eight months or so, it has been something you have to wrap your mind around. You see these three tiny humans you just made. You basically had them born so quickly and so unexpectedly. We were like, ‘Dang, now they are here,’” said the mother, Meghan McNair.

McNair and her husband have been able to take one of their sons home, Jesse. Now they are waiting for their other two sons, Jacob and Samuel, to be discharged.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood...
Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur
Injuries sustained by Keleah
High school senior says she was beaten by teens from rival school
Clint Smith
Topeka man charged with murder for drug-related shooting of a teen
The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to...
No one was hurt in a house fire in SW Topeka Sunday, $20,000 estimated loss in damage
A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list
City of Topeka welcoming community input on city transportation
Spending survey finds that American feel pressured to spend big bucks during the holidays
Survey finds Americans feel pressured to spend more on gifts than comfortable
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Jury gets case in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial