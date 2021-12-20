Public input sought for Topeka transportation plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka residents will have the chance to make their voices heard about how future transportation funds are spent in the city.

The City of Topeka and JEDO are hosting a pop-up public input event for the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization’s Futures 2045 plan.

Earlier, the City of Topeka launched a two-part survey online that will help guide future plans on the area’s transportation system.

It asks residents to prioritize potential future projects such as new transit services, beautification, road improvement, street maintenance and more.

Those opinions can be made in person Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Or, take the survey online by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.