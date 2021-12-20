Advertisement

No one was hurt in a house fire in SW Topeka Sunday, $20,000 estimated loss in damage

The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to...
The fire happened just north of County Road M. The two people living at the house were able to safely escape and reported no injuries.(MGN)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt in a house fire in SW Topeka Sunday afternoon and there was a $20,000 estimated loss in damage.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 3847 SW Topeka Blvd. just after 4:30 PM on Sunday afternoon.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the porch of a one-story residential structure.

TFD said firefighters began an offensive fire attack, and were able to keep the fire confined to the room of fire origin.

Topeka Fire said a search of the structure revealed squatter conditions and the structure was vacant.

The preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire as Incendiary. The estimated dollar loss was $20,000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Smith
Topeka man charged with murder for drug-related shooting of a teen
Josey Baking Co.
Topeka bakery closing shop
Injuries sustained by Keleah
High school senior says she was beaten by teens from rival school
Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood...
Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur
FILE - Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they helped...
Two Canadians arrested after Kansas detective’s work discovers 2-year-old, 13-month-old internet sex crime victims

Latest News

Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show
Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show
The Kansas Ballet performs "The Nutcracker"
The Kansas Ballet performs “The Nutcracker”
The Kansas Ballet performs "The Nutcracker"
The Kansas Ballet performs "The Nutcracker"
44 Geary County kids having a merrier Christmas