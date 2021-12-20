No one was hurt in a house fire in SW Topeka Sunday, $20,000 estimated loss in damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt in a house fire in SW Topeka Sunday afternoon and there was a $20,000 estimated loss in damage.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 3847 SW Topeka Blvd. just after 4:30 PM on Sunday afternoon.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the porch of a one-story residential structure.

TFD said firefighters began an offensive fire attack, and were able to keep the fire confined to the room of fire origin.

Topeka Fire said a search of the structure revealed squatter conditions and the structure was vacant.

The preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire as Incendiary. The estimated dollar loss was $20,000.

