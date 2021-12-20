Monday forecast: A warming trend through the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet week is expected with temperatures above average all week with a few nights with below average temperatures for lows. Dry conditions are also expected through Christmas weekend with dry conditions not only for northeast KS but the immediate region to our surrounding states as you’ll have to go west of the Rockies for anything impactful.

There will be several weak frontal boundaries pushing through this week so that could have an impact on temperatures but the general trend of mid 40s to low 50s to begin the week and mid 50s to mid 60s for the 2nd half of the week is likely.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. A cold front will be pushing through which will lead to a wide range in highs from around 40° near the Nebraska border to 50° down toward I-35. Winds SW/N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds should be light to calm but even a 5 mph wind speed could lead to wind chills in the low-mid teens.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SW/NW 5-15 mph.

Temperatures will get back down in the upper teens to low 20s for Tuesday night before warming in the low-mid 50s Wednesday. Temperatures continue to warm in the upper 50s to even 60s Thursday and Friday as lows will be warmer as well for the 2nd half of the week.

A cold front Friday will bring a cooler day for Christmas Day on Saturday but still think highs will be above average. There does remain differences in the models on temperatures for Sunday and Monday as differences in the timing of frontal boundaries will play a factor in how mild the days will be but high confidence highs remain above average for this time of year before a near seasonal day next Tuesday.

Taking Action:

A quiet week ahead not only for northeast KS but across the entire region so any traveling you might be doing this week, impacts will be minimal to none. Enjoy the low stress Mother Nature will be bringing this week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.