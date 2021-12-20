Advertisement

Mobile home fire in Emporia ruled accidental

A fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon at 4260 Regency Drive in southwest Emporia...
A fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon at 4260 Regency Drive in southwest Emporia has been ruled accidental, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon in southwest Emporia has been ruled accidental, according to KVOE Radio.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported around 3 p.m. at 2640 Recency Drive.

KVOE says one person was home at the time of the blaze but was able to get outside safely. No injuries were reported.

Emporia Fire Department Captain Willie Ward said the cause of the fire was determined to be “accidental” in nature. 

Ward stated in a news release that the fire was caused by spray foam which was being used as insulation near an open flame.

The Americus Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

Officials said the mobile home was a total loss.

KVOE said Sunday afternoon’s blaze came a week after a destructive fire at the former Hornets Pointe Apartment Complex at 1325 Merchant St. That fire is being investigated by multiple agencies as an arson.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood...
Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur
Injuries sustained by Keleah
High school senior says she was beaten by teens from rival school
Clint Smith
Topeka man charged with murder for drug-related shooting of a teen
1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
Nicholas Webb
Man sentenced to consecutive life sentences for stabbing death of National Guardsman in Lee’s Summit

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show
Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show
Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show
Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show
The Kansas Ballet performs "The Nutcracker"
The Kansas Ballet performs “The Nutcracker”