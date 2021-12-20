Mobile home fire in Emporia ruled accidental

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon in southwest Emporia has been ruled accidental, according to KVOE Radio.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported around 3 p.m. at 2640 Recency Drive.

KVOE says one person was home at the time of the blaze but was able to get outside safely. No injuries were reported.

Emporia Fire Department Captain Willie Ward said the cause of the fire was determined to be “accidental” in nature.

Ward stated in a news release that the fire was caused by spray foam which was being used as insulation near an open flame.

The Americus Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

Officials said the mobile home was a total loss.

KVOE said Sunday afternoon’s blaze came a week after a destructive fire at the former Hornets Pointe Apartment Complex at 1325 Merchant St. That fire is being investigated by multiple agencies as an arson.

