Advertisement

Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster

A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in Manhattan after authorities said she struck another woman in the head with a toaster over the weekend.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was in the Riley County Jail on Monday after authorities said she struck another woman in the head with a toaster during an altercation.

Riley County police filed a report for aggravated battery and domestic battery in the case, which was reported around 1:17 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police reports, a 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were in an altercation.

Riley County police officials said the 21-year-old female suspect hit the 18-year-old victim in the head with a toaster.

Lakesha Randolph, 21, of Manhattan was arrested in connection with aggravated battery. She was being held Monday morning in the Riley County Jail in Manhattan on a $5,000 bond.

Riley County police officials said the agency doesn’t release addresses of domestic-related offenses.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood...
Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur
Injuries sustained by Keleah
High school senior says she was beaten by teens from rival school
Clint Smith
Topeka man charged with murder for drug-related shooting of a teen
1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
Nicholas Webb
Man sentenced to consecutive life sentences for stabbing death of National Guardsman in Lee’s Summit

Latest News

Two teens and two younger children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday just...
Two teens, two younger children injured in Sunday night crash near Emporia
A fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon at 4260 Regency Drive in southwest Emporia...
Mobile home fire in Emporia ruled accidental
Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show
Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show
Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show
Topeka Model Railroaders host annual Christmas show