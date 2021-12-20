Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was in the Riley County Jail on Monday after authorities said she struck another woman in the head with a toaster during an altercation.

Riley County police filed a report for aggravated battery and domestic battery in the case, which was reported around 1:17 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police reports, a 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were in an altercation.

Riley County police officials said the 21-year-old female suspect hit the 18-year-old victim in the head with a toaster.

Lakesha Randolph, 21, of Manhattan was arrested in connection with aggravated battery. She was being held Monday morning in the Riley County Jail in Manhattan on a $5,000 bond.

Riley County police officials said the agency doesn’t release addresses of domestic-related offenses.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

