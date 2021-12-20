Advertisement

Kansas has best roads in the country, study says

Aerial view of highway in Wichita, Kansas
Aerial view of highway in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KWCH) - Kansas ranks first place on the list of best roads this year, according to ConsumerAffairs.

The group attributes the good road conditions to increased funding and said it calculated the dollar amount each state spends per mile of road with data obtained from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Motor crash fatalities on roads per mile, sourced from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), were also a factor.

“Our roads have just had a facelift and I think it’s great,” a Cherryvale resident said in the email survey. Other residents said ”city roads are safe and clean” in Olathe, and Wichita “just did a lot of road resurfacing.”

ConsumerAffairs conducted its email survey across all 50 states with 1,027 respondents. Those who participated were asked to rate their roads on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being terrible and 10 being excellent. Survey respondents were given an opportunity to explain why they chose their rating. Find more details on the survey here: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/automotive/us-road-conditions.html#methodology

