Home explodes in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a house to explode in south Wichita Monday morning.

The explosion happened around 10 a.m. in the 3100 block of S. Clifton in the Plainview neighborhood.

“There’s a couple of real close homes right next to the one that exploded,” said Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Kelly Ross. “They do have a little bit of damage to them. I wouldn’t call it severe damage, but there are some windows and sides that appear to be damaged.”

Crews said no one was home at the time of the explosion, but some neighbors say someone was preparing to move into the house in a week.

Neighbor Lindsey Black likened the sound on Monday to that of a possible tornado.

“It almost sounded like a tornado imploding on a house. Then, the whole house, the garage, like my mom said, just kind of shook, and then you heard the explosion. and, even going out the back door or the front door, there’s debris everywhere,” said Black.

She said a few days ago, there was a fire at the house caused by space heaters. Earlier this year, another home exploded causing a gas leak which led to some homes in the area having to be evacuated, Black said.

Utility crews were also called to the scene to try and figure out what caused the explosion.

There is a confirmed report of a house explosion near the 3100 block of S Clifton in Wichita. There are unconfirmed reports of power lines being down.

KWCH has a crew at the scene. Reporter Shawn Loging says no one was living at the house that exploded, but the house has had an ongoing gas leak issue. There was a fire there last week caused by a space heater.

Battalion Chief Kelly Ross said no injuries were evident, and investigators and utility companies were at the house to determine a cause for the explosion.

In March, a gas leak was reported on the same block. The call then came in as a building collapse, and the area was evacuated.

