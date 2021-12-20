Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in North Topeka

Topeka Fire Department crews responded to an electrical blaze late Monday morning at 422 N.W. Paramore in North Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire late Monday morning in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 11 a.m. at a one-story residence at 422 N.W. Paramore. The location was about a block west of N.W. Paramore and Topeka Boulevard.

No smoke or flames were visible when crews arrived at the scene, Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene.

The fire was in the attic and appeared to be the result of an electrical short.

Topeka firefighters were ventilating the house of smoke.

American Medical Response ambulance and Evergy power crews also responded to the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

