Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire late Monday morning in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 11 a.m. at a one-story residence at 422 N.W. Paramore. The location was about a block west of N.W. Paramore and Topeka Boulevard.

No smoke or flames were visible when crews arrived at the scene, Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene.

The fire was in the attic and appeared to be the result of an electrical short.

Topeka firefighters were ventilating the house of smoke.

American Medical Response ambulance and Evergy power crews also responded to the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

