City of Topeka welcoming community input on city transportation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka wants to hear about public transportation from the community.

A public meeting Tuesday will go over the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization’s plan regarding transportation projects across the city. Those in attendance will have a chance to learn about the plan and give their thoughts on Topeka’s transportation system. The meeting will start at 3:30 p.m. at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library rotunda.

An input survey is also available online, you can find it here.

