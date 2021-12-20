Advertisement

City of Topeka welcoming community input on city transportation

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka wants to hear about public transportation from the community.

A public meeting Tuesday will go over the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization’s plan regarding transportation projects across the city. Those in attendance will have a chance to learn about the plan and give their thoughts on Topeka’s transportation system. The meeting will start at 3:30 p.m. at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library rotunda.

An input survey is also available online, you can find it here.

