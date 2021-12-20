Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs could be without their Pro-Bowl tight end this Sunday against the Steelers.

According to ESPN, Travis Kelce was placed on the team’s Resreve/COVID list Monday.

Kelce is vaccinated, so there is a chance he could return by Sunday if he meets the testing requirements by then.

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is being placed on the Reserve/COVID list, sources tell ESPN. But he is vaccinated so there’s a chance he’s back for Sunday with the new return-to-play protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

Kelce has 1,066 receiving yards so far this season, including 191 in a game-winning effort against the Chargers last week.

The Chiefs transaction wire shows kicker Harrison Butker and starting cornerback Charvarius Ward have been placed on the list as well.

Travis Kelce isn’t the only #Chiefs player headed to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Add kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward to that list. https://t.co/nLiCP7WMaj — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 20, 2021

