Boil water advisory remains in effect in Geary Co. as running water returns to homes

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Water levels in Geary Co. are nearing normal operations but residents are still advised to boil water, according to Geary Co. Emergency Management.

In a post to their Facebook page Monday morning, the agency said most tanks are “within a few feet of normal operational levels”.

Emergency Management added, “all households that receive their water from the Junction City Water Treatment Plant should have running water within their households at this point”.

According to the post, in spite of houses having running water, residents are reminded that a Boil Advisory remains in effect “until the water within the system has been tested by the state and deemed safe for consumption”.

Officials said the e Boil Advisory is scheduled to be in effect through Tuesday.

However, the agency said the length could change depending on the test results.

Emergency Management said a no-burn order is in effect for Geary County through Thursday, December 23rd it includes fire pits and burn piles for storm debris.

However, all business and industrial facilities are cleared to reopen, including car washes and laundry mats.

Officials reminded residents to boil water vigorously for one minute before using it. Boiling it longer than 3 minutes may adversely affect water quality and taste.

They also reminded residents to use only bottled or boiled water for drinking, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparation.

In a later post, Emergency Management warned residents not to allow pets to drink the water.

