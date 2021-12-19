Advertisement

Sunday night forecast: Mild and sunny start to the work week

Warmth returns for Christmas Eve
20s and clear skies tonight
20s and clear skies tonight
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a cold day across Northeast Kansas with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 40s and south winds at 10 to 15 mph under pleasantly Sun-filled skies. Tonight will be cold in the mid 20s with Monday being a normal December day.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds becoming N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 50º. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be a pretty normal day across the area with mostly sunny skies and highs staying in the upper 40s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph before a weak cold front flows through late Monday afternoon/evening. Overnight on Monday night temperatures will likely be cooler in the low 20s with some teens possible in Central Kansas. South winds return on Tuesday driving temperatures towards 50º in the afternoon.

Another weak front moves through Tuesday night and will keep conditions nearly identical for Wednesday. We begin to warm up on Thursday with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Skies stay mostly sunny.

Christmas Eve is looking fantastic with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. A cold front should move through late Christmas Eve, but depeding on the timing will determine how warm we get Friday afternoon. Despite the cold front, Christmas day is still looking like a nice holiday with temperatures in the mid 50s with sunny skies.

Mild start to the work week
Mild start to the work week

Taking Action:

  1. High fire danger is expected this afternoon. Postpone any outdoor burning plans until a later date if possible and never throw cigarette butts out of a car.
  2. Christmas Eve looks great while Christmas will be a touch cooler, however still nice in the upper 50s. Being outside this holiday season may become a reality!

