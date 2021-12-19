Sunday forecast: Cold morning and high fire danger this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thin cloud cover in East Kansas has prevented temps from dropping into the teens as temperatures have stayed in the low 20s overnight. Areas west of Highway 75 and north of I-70 where skies were clear however had temperatures fall into the teens and single digits overnight. Today will remain cold, but sunny, with high fire danger this afternoon as winds return from the southwest and humidity drops into the 20% range.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. High fire danger tin the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds becoming N at 5 to 10 mph.

A weak cold front will pass through late Monday afternoon and will cool us into the low 20s Monday night. Despite the front, Tuesday will still be a few degrees warmer with temperatures around 50º and sunny skies. Wednesday looks similar with a light south breeze both days.

We begin warming by Thursday when temperatures will reach the mid 50s. South winds and some clouds will keep temperatures close to 40º overnight on Thursday.

Christmas Eve is looking fantastic with afternoon highs likely over 60º under mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Christmas day also looks nice, but we may be a few degrees cooler in the afternoon depending on the timing of a cold front. Right now, have decided to go with mid to upper 50s on Christmas under mostly sunny skies and northwest winds in the afternoon.

Staying cooler, but mild with a nice Christmas holiday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

High fire danger is expected this afternoon. Postpone any outdoor burning plans until a later date if possible and never throw cigarette butts out of a car. Christmas Eve looks great while Christmas will be a touch cooler, however still nice in the upper 50s. Being outside this holiday season may become a reality!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.