Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Smith
Topeka man charged with murder for drug-related shooting of a teen
Josey Baking Co.
Topeka bakery closing shop
Injuries sustained by Keleah
High school senior says she was beaten by teens from rival school
Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood...
Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur
FILE - Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they helped...
Two Canadians arrested after Kansas detective’s work discovers 2-year-old, 13-month-old internet sex crime victims

Latest News

13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens