The Kansas Ballet performs “The Nutcracker”

By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Nutcracker is a show that is a must-see when the holiday season approaches, and the Kansas Ballet was not going to let COVID-19 keep them from performing magic on stage.

“Early on when the board was discussing things, it was nerve-wracking to not know if we were going to hold a show people everything was up in the air but yeah they had studio protocols that they had put in place and everyone has been very careful and it’s one of those where if you are sick you stay home,” said volunteer, Kathy Parcaro.

Even when it was uncertain, the cast and crew dedicated months to practice.

“We started rehearsals in late September so they have tryouts with all the girls and they get their parts in September and they start pretty much right away as soon as we get the cast list.”

Kathy Parcaro who is the mom of one of the dancers said her daughter has participated in “The Nutcracker” for eight years, excited to be a part of the Christmas tradition for the audience.

“She loves to be involved and knowing that it is a tradition and one of those Christmas activities that kind of brings that holiday magic, she loves to be a part of that and in fact, if you talk to must of the dancers that is exactly what they would say, they are excited to bring that magic to that stage,” she said.

For the last weekend of the show, Parcaro says she was amazed by the community’s support.

“It makes us feels good, this is what the studio is here for, to bring that professional feel of the arts to Topeka and to see the community support us is fabulous, and it’s exactly what we are going for and we couldn’t ask for better patrons and we appreciate everyone coming out and supporting these dancers.”

