Junction City official: most of city has water service

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City crews are making progress on restoring water to the area.

City Manager Allen Dinkel said Sunday water continues to enter the system and city crews are out in the system monitoring.

Dinkel said it will take time to build the system.

He said the goal is to fill the towers but it will take time until that is possible.

According to Dinkel, a “good portion” of the electric system at the water plant had to be replaced due to the water damage.

Dinkel said the City will be working with Veolia Water to evaluate what happened.

He said the firm has operated the City water and wastewater facilities for many years.

Dinkel said as of 5:00 Sunday morning, most of the City has water service.

He said a few areas are still slow, but improving.

A Boil Order remains in effect for the area.

Those without water can contact the police department at 785-762-5912 and choose option 0.

