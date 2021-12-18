Water restored to parts of Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Water services have been restored to parts of Geary County.

The county’s emergency management provided an update on Facebook Saturday morning.

They said around 1 a.m. crews got some water flowing into the Junction City Water Treatment distribution system.

Geary Co. Emergency Management asks residents to remain patient as it may take some time for water services to be fully restored. Crews will continue to work on it for much of Saturday.

Storms on December 15th knocked out power to the Junction City Water Treatment facility. Officials said when power was restored, an employee left a valve open and that caused more than 600,000 gallons of water to fill the basement.

Geary County remains under a boil water advisory as health officials work to determine if the water will be safe to drink.

Water and shelter are available for residents that need them. More details can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.