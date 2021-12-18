Advertisement

Water restored to parts of Geary County

600,000 gallons of water in basement of Junction City Water Plant due to electrical issue
600,000 gallons of water in basement of Junction City Water Plant due to electrical issue(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Water services have been restored to parts of Geary County.

The county’s emergency management provided an update on Facebook Saturday morning.

They said around 1 a.m. crews got some water flowing into the Junction City Water Treatment distribution system.

Geary Co. Emergency Management asks residents to remain patient as it may take some time for water services to be fully restored. Crews will continue to work on it for much of Saturday.

Storms on December 15th knocked out power to the Junction City Water Treatment facility. Officials said when power was restored, an employee left a valve open and that caused more than 600,000 gallons of water to fill the basement.

Geary County remains under a boil water advisory as health officials work to determine if the water will be safe to drink.

Water and shelter are available for residents that need them. More details can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Parsons, 52, of Topeka was arrested Friday morning for domestic battery.
One arrested after domestic disturbance in west Topeka parking lot
FILE - Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they helped...
Two Canadians arrested after Kansas detective’s work discovers 2-year-old, 13-month-old internet sex crime victims
Richard Shimanek, of Leoti, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from burns he suffered during a...
84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas
A Topeka man wanted in connection with a business burglary was taken into custody early Friday...
Topeka man arrested early Friday after manhunt in Jackson County
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham stays on the field after an injury during the...
Chargers TE who sustained concussion in game against Chiefs expected to be released from hospital

Latest News

KPZ (G): Nemaha Central 35, Royal Valley 25
KPZ (G): Nemaha Central 35, Royal Valley 25
KPZ: Nemaha Central 53, Royal Valley 61
KPZ: Nemaha Central 53, Royal Valley 61
Final beam signed and installed at Stormont Vail Health’s new Manhattan Medical facility
GI Bill fix extended
GI Bill fix extended through summer 2022 to ensure benefits continue to flow to veterans during COVID-19 pandemic