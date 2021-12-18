Topeka vendors help make last minute Christmas shopping easier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Christmas is just right around the corner and small businesses gathered together Saturday morning to make your shopping easier.

“If you haven’t done your Christmas shopping, we have anything from cakes to clothes, we have a silent auction going on and there are a number of things going on,” said Glenda Washington, GTP.

There is something that unites all of these businesses together.

“We are celebrating black-owned businesses we had the opportunity to last-minute put a pop-up shop together and we have 30 businesses we wanted to make sure they had the opportunity to generate some revenue,” she said.

Washington says local shops can offer unique items that you cant find online--

“They are making it themselves these vendors here are introducing something to the community that is hand-made items that you can give as gifts and the quality of the items is just so awesome.”

“I personalize, I do jewelry, I create different designs and I laser cut usually and I do different designs of jewelry and I am also an artist, so I create art on the wall and also art you can wear,” said the artist, Oshara Meesha.

Meesha says events like these are essential when it comes to owning a small business--

“This is extremely important because some people even said they didn’t realize there were this many minority businesses in Topeka so for us to come together we can see what each other is doing and support one another and that’s the main thing if I support you and you support me then we are going to grow together and be better,” she said.

The event took place at the Sixth Ave. Ballroom from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

