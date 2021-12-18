Topeka teen releases her music on three popular music apps worldwide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Natalie Gish is a double threat on stage.

Her ability to sing and dance brought her to Chicago, where she was presented with an opportunity of a lifetime.

“To record music and write songs and it’s been really fun because I love performing and I like to be on the stage but it was really cool to be behind the scenes and see what it’s like to get into the actual music part of it,” said Gish.

Since then, Natalie has released a heart-felt debut for the world to hear.

“All the songs were just personal to me and I feel like they have a deeper meaning to everyone else and you can like take it in any way you can but they all have the theme of moving on because at that time I was going through a lot of changes and I had to learn those lessons.”

Gish explained she began writing her music before COVID, then had to figure out a way to complete her songs once the pandemic hit.

“I got in touch with Aaron Moses who was in Nashville and also Tom Michael this year who was also in Nashville and so that is how we wrote the songs and we did it all through Zoom which was cool just to be able to connect with people that were miles away and do that in the span of an hour or a week,” she said.

She says opportunities in Topeka helped her realize the stage was her calling.

“I used to do school consortium at my old school, so that was really fun, I got to go to Rome and sing for the Pope as well. Then I also did theatre at Topeka Civic Theatre, I was in Mary Poppins I was Jane Banks and Little Cosette, and a couple of other roles, so that just really helped me loosen up on stage, and that’s how I knew I loved performing,” Gish said.

You can find Gish’s songs on Apple Music, Spotify, and iTunes.

