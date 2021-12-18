Topeka man charged with murder for drug-related shooting of a teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man arrested for the April drug-related shooting death of a Topeka teen has been charged with various crimes, including premeditated first-degree murder.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Saturday, Dec. 18, his office filed criminal charges against Clint William Eugene Smith Jr., 23, of Topeka, for the shooting death of Emmanuel Torres, 16.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on April 15, 2021, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to the area of SE 6th and Chandler with reports of a shooting. While responding, he said officers learned a car leaving the area had been shot at and a passenger had been hit.

Police said they intercepted the vehicle and escorted the victim to the hospital for treatment. The victim, identified as Torres, had been hit by a bullet and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The resulting investigation found the shooting was a result of a drug transaction, but the identity of the suspect had not been confirmed until the week of Dec. 6.

On Dec. 14, Smith was taken into custody by the Topeka Police Department.

Kagay said Smith now faces charges of Premeditated First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Murder Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle.

Smith remains in custody on a $1 million bond. His case will be set for a scheduling docket in the near future.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into the crime and anyone with information related to the shooting should report it to law enforcement immediately.

