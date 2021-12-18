Advertisement

Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred.

The agency says the remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties. At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10.

Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Parsons, 52, of Topeka was arrested Friday morning for domestic battery.
One arrested after domestic disturbance in west Topeka parking lot
Richard Shimanek, of Leoti, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from burns he suffered during a...
84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas
FILE - Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they helped...
Two Canadians arrested after Kansas detective’s work discovers 2-year-old, 13-month-old internet sex crime victims
Josey Baking Co.
Topeka bakery closing shop
A Topeka man wanted in connection with a business burglary was taken into custody early Friday...
Topeka man arrested early Friday after manhunt in Jackson County

Latest News

FILE
Saturday night carriage rides canceled in Manhattan due to low temperatures
Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood...
Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur
KU
University of Kansas to allow admissions without ACT tests
FILE
Osawatomie State Hospital to accept voluntary admissions
Grassland burns as the moon rises in the distance Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Hays, Kan. The...
2 dead in Kansas wildfires fueled by windy, dry weather