Saturday night forecast: Tonight will be the coldest we’ve been since February

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight will be bitterly cold so hopefully your power has been restored after Wednesday’s wind storms. Temperatures will be the coldest since February 20th with lows in the teens and single digits and wind chill temperatures tomorrow morning being near 0º.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid teens. Calm winds. Single digit wind chills Sunday morning.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds becoming N at 5 to 10 mph.

After tonight, we will be much cooler than what we’ve seen so far in December with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 40s through Wednesday and lows in the mid to upper 20s with generally sunny skies within this period. Our average high/low in Topeka for late December is 43/23 and 40/21 in Concordia.

A weak front moves through Monday afternoon and will keep our temperatures in the upper 40s for Tuesday. Winds should become south again by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 50º on Wednesday and we should make the low 50s by Thursday with lows now getting into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Christmas Eve is looking fantastic with afternoon highs likely in the upper 50s and even low 60s under mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Christmas day also looks nice, but we may be a few degrees cooler in the afternoon depending on the timing of a cold front. Right now, have decided to go with mid to upper 50s on Christmas under mostly sunny skies and northwest winds in the afternoon.

Looking ahead past Christmas, long range models are in agreement that we will experience a major cool down sometime towards the end of December into the start of January. This is still plenty long enough away for things to change significantly and we may not end up as cold as what is currently showing, but it’ll be something to watch after the holiday.

Cooler weather pattern (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Bundle up today because wind chills with be in the 20s all day, maybe even the teens in some areas. Prepare for a very cold night tonight. Make sure your heater is ready to go for tomorrow and especially for tomorrow night as we’re looking at our coldest night of the season. If you’re going to be using a space heater make you are using it properly: Keep it away from any curtains or other flammable objects and don’t keep it on if you’re not at home. It’s better to have a cold home and warm it up vs a home that catches on fire from the space heater being left on.

