Saturday night carriage rides canceled in Manhattan due to low temperatures

FILE
FILE(KKCO)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carriage rides in Manhattan have been canceled for Saturday night.

Historic Downtown Manhattan says due to low temperatures expected on Saturday evening, Dec. 18, carriage rides will not be held.

However, Historic Downtown did say the season will finish out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, Dec. 19.

The carriage rides were canceled earlier in the week due to the extreme weather the area experienced on Wednesday.

