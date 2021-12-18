Saturday forecast: Feeling like the 20s with cloudy skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front came through last night meaning winds will be out of the northwest today at 10 to 15 mph. Air temperatures will already be cold in the mid 30s so expect wind chills to be in the teens and 20s ll day today under cloudy skies. Skies should gradually clear through the afternoon. Tonight we’ll be in the low teens.

Today: Cloudy through the morning, slowly clearing through the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph, gusts of 20 mph. Wind chill in the 20s during the day and teens during the evening/night.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid teens. Calm winds.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

After a very cold night, we slowly begin to warm up to mild weather through next week. Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s, but sunny with south winds between 10 to 15 mph. We fall into the upper 20s on Sunday night and will be near 50º on Monday with skies staying sunny.

A weak front moves through Monday afternoon and will keep our temperatures in the upper 40s for Tuesday. Winds should become south again by Tuesday afternoon. Near 50º weather is expected again on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and light southeast winds.

Thursday - Saturday is a little more uncertain on how warm we will get. Thursday should be in the low 50s with some clouds overhead, but Friday and Saturday could be as warm a the low 60s. For now, have decided to keep things in the mid to upper 50s for the Christmas weekend. There are some model indications that we will cool down to near 50º again for the following week. At this time, Christmas is looking like a good one, although still staying dry through the 8-day period.

A mild yet dry week (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Bundle up today because wind chills with be in the 20s all day, maybe even the teens in some areas. Prepare for a very cold night tonight. Make sure your heater is ready to go for tomorrow and especially for tomorrow night as we’re looking at our coldest night of the season. If you’re going to be using a space heater make you are using it properly: Keep it away from any curtains or other flammable objects and don’t keep it on if you’re not at home. It’s better to have a cold home and warm it up vs a home that catches on fire from the space heater being left on.

