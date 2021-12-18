Advertisement

Rock band Tool’s drummer arrested for assault, anti-gay slur

Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood...
Musician/actor Danny Carey arrives at the world premiere of "Free Birds" at the Westwood Village Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)(Paul A. Hebert | Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police at the Kansas City International Airport arrested the drummer of the rock band Tool for allegedly using an anti-gay slur during a confrontation at the airport, according to court documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Malibu, California, resident Danny Carey, 60, was charged with a municipal assault violation for the Sunday incident.

Police alleged that Carey used an anti-gay slur and repeatedly jabbed someone in the chest with two fingers.

The Kansas City municipal assault violation is punishable by 180 days in jail, a $250 to $1,000 fine, or both.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Carey performed a halftime show Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, during a Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball game.

A spokeswoman for the band Tool says neither Carey nor the band will comment on the case.

