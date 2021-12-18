Over $39 million headed to Kansas’s 2nd District for infrastructure improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $39 million is headed to Kansas’s Second Congressional District to help improve critical infrastructure like water and sewer systems.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says $13,682,000 in grants and $25,761,000 in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is headed to Kansas’s Second Congressional District to improve critical infrastructure throughout the community.

“These grants from the USDA will help our rural communities expand access to high-speed broadband, improve the quality of our drinking water and build on our power infrastructure,” said Representative LaTurner. “I will continue to be a strong advocate for investment in rural communities across Kansas as we work to grow our local economies and strengthen our critical infrastructure.”

Rep. LaTurner said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the department would invest $5.2 billion to build and improve critical infrastructure in 46 states and Puerto Rico.

Second district recipients are as follows:

City of Chetopa – To rehabilitate the city’s sewer system, including repairs to manholes, service taps, and installation of new pipe.

City of Nortonville – To provide water improvements to the town by replacing an abandoned groundwater well, replacing water line, constructing two new wells, and installing meters, valves, and fire hydrants.

City of Vermillion – To construct a new water well, standpipe, and distribution system for the city. This project will be the first phase of the rehabilitation of the existing water system.

City of Highland – To start repairing the city’s water distribution system and construct a new Ion Exchange Treatment Plant.

City of Neodesha – To construct and improve the city’s water distribution system by installing an elevated water storage tank and new waterlines, as well as upgrade the existing elevated storage tank.

City of Linn Valley – To construct and expand the city’s water system by installing new pipes, hydrants, and an elevated water storage tank.

City of Caney – To cover the costs associated with the replacement of a section of waterlines in the city.

Neosho County Rural Water District #4 – To construct and make improvements to the Rural Water District’s distribution system by constructing a new booster pump station, a new elevated storage tank, and installing new water supply lines.

Linn County Rural Water District #2 – To construct water services to new customers of the Rural Water District by installing nearly five miles of waterline, along with service meters, galvanized valves, and a new elevated storage tank.

