Man sentenced to consecutive life sentences for stabbing death of National Guardsman in Lee’s Summit

Nicholas Webb
Nicholas Webb(KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A Pleasant Hill man has been sentenced to consecutive life sentences for the fatal road rage stabbing death of Cody Harter.

Last August, a Jackson County jury convicted 61-year-old Nicholas Webb of murder in connection with the road rage incident that happened in 2018, leaving a 23-year-old National Guardsman dead.

Webb was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court records state that police in Lee’s Summit went to the area of I-470 and Colbern Road after receiving a report that there was a man on the ground.

When they arrived, they found Harter suffering from a large stab wound. His vehicle was still at the scene.

Harter died from his injuries.

Witnesses and surveillance video of both the victim and suspect’s vehicles led police to Webb. He was taken into custody.

Webb told the police that he’d exchanged words with a person driving a trick and acknowledged getting out of his vehicle. He also stated that Harter looked familiar.

Additionally, Lee’s Summit police found that Webb had been arrested in Liberty the same day the homicide occurred. Information from that arrested showed that Webb had a knife in the pocket of his pants.

According to KCTV’s previous reporting, Cody Harter was an Air National Guardsman. His family said he did tours in Iraq and Qatar. He also helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico. He was about to graduate with an engineering technology degree before he was killed.

