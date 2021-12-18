Kansas unemployment COVID-19 pandemic bounce back ranked 20th in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s November unemployment rate of 3.6% has the state ranked 20th in the nation for COVID-19 unemployment bounce back.

With 210,000 new jobs opening up in the nation in November, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most. In order to find which states are doing best, it said it compared 50 states and Washington, D.C., across five unemployment rate metrics for the month of November to key dates in 2019 and 2020.

Kansas ranked 20th in the nation with a 3.6% unemployment rate for the month of November. The state also had 15.7% more unemployment claims this November than it did in 2019, before the pandemic. Kansas also had 14.6% more claims than it did in January of 2020, but it had 23.8% fewer claims than it did in November of 2020.

Kansas’s border states seemed to fare a little better in the unemployment department. The study showed Nebraska ranked first for most bounceback with an unemployment rate of 1.8% for November. Oklahoma ranked third with an unemployment rate of 2.5% and Missouri ranked 19th with an unemployment rate of 3.5%.

The study showed Colorado was the only border state whose November unemployment was worse than Kansas’s. Colorado was ranked 40th with an unemployment rate of 5.1%.

The report also shows Nebraska ranked first for most recovery from unemployment for November 2020 vs. November 2019, for November 2021 vs. January 2020, had the lowest unemployment rate, and the second most recovery from unemployment for November 2021 vs. November 2020.

According to the study, Oklahoma had the fourth most recovery from unemployment for November 2021 vs. November 2019, for November 2021 vs. January 2020, the third most recovery from unemployment for November 2021 vs November 2020 and the third lowest unemployment rate.

Lastly, the study showed Colorado had the second least recovery from unemployment for November 2021 vs. November 2019 and for November 2021 vs. January 2020.

For more information about the study or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

