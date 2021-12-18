Advertisement

High school senior says she was beaten by teens from rival school

Injuries sustained by Keleah
Injuries sustained by Keleah(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) -- A young woman is recovering from a beating she took about a week ago, after tensions that started at a high school basketball game escalated to an all-out brawl involving dozens of teenagers.

The game was between Shawnee Mission North and Shawnee Mission Northwest. Keleah Myles tells KCTV5 that it started when a teen from the rival school used a racial slur when referring to her. Things got heated quickly and lead to an in-person confrontation at Swarner Park in Shawnee.

Keleah says she was the first person hit and then she was beaten by two or three male students. She says she suffered a concussion and other injuries.

“I have a fractured nose and a fractured orbital bone,” said Keleah. “I could just hear the white noise, and then I just I was sitting up kind of and I just couldn’t breathe.”

She says another teenage boy punched her again and she fell. After that, she was punched and kicked on the ground.

Keleah has taken to social media, posting pictures of her injuries and naming the boys she believes are responsible. And, while police are investigating, no charges have been filed yet in the case. Keleah is waiting for that and for the school district to hold those responsible accountable.

“It didn’t happen on school grounds, but the fact that it spurred from something that happened at school, it doesn’t make sense as to why no one should be punished for it in a school sense,” said Keleah.

Here’s the response KCTV5 received from the Shawnee Mission School District:

Shawnee Mission statement
Shawnee Mission statement(KCTV5)

“I don’t like that everyone has to know about it and see me in the state that I’m in, but he also needs to be held accountable for what he did,” said Keleah.

She says her school principal and the principal of the other school expressed concerns about what happened.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Parsons, 52, of Topeka was arrested Friday morning for domestic battery.
One arrested after domestic disturbance in west Topeka parking lot
Richard Shimanek, of Leoti, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from burns he suffered during a...
84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas
FILE - Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they helped...
Two Canadians arrested after Kansas detective’s work discovers 2-year-old, 13-month-old internet sex crime victims
Josey Baking Co.
Topeka bakery closing shop
A Topeka man wanted in connection with a business burglary was taken into custody early Friday...
Topeka man arrested early Friday after manhunt in Jackson County

Latest News

FILE
Osawatomie State Hospital to accept voluntary admissions
Grassland burns as the moon rises in the distance Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Hays, Kan. The...
2 dead in Kansas wildfires fueled by windy, dry weather
Kansas Wildfires
Nicholas Webb
Man sentenced to consecutive life sentences for stabbing death of National Guardsman in Lee’s Summit