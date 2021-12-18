Advertisement

Helping Hands Humane Society give animals a Christmas surprise

Helping Hands says, the animals deserve to have some holiday fun--(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Helping Hands Humane Society and 13′s very own Alyssa Willetts provided a Christmas dinner and presents for our furry friends today!

The dogs were given sweet potatoes with some whipped cream, green beans, and a hot dog along with a brand new toy, cats and rabbits were also served up with a few treats to eat.

“Well the pets aren’t choosing to be here and so it’s just a special day for them to be recognized as being special and hopefully some of them can get homes for Christmas, of course, we would want them to all be home for Christmas but it’s just a special day to recognize them,” said Margaret Price.

Helping Hands said all the toys were donated by the community.

