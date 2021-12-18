TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A temporary fix to the GI Bill enacted to keep benefits flowing to veterans and beneficiaries as schools moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended as cases begin to spike.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says during the week of Dec. 16, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to extend a rule he introduced to protect GI Bill benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the extension ensures the rule stays in effect until the summer of 2022.

“Last year, Congress acted quickly to make certain student veterans and their families could keep their benefits as classes moved online to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Sen. Moran. “Extending this rule as universities work to continue to mitigate the spread of the virus is a commonsense solution that will help us keep our communities and universities healthy.”

Moran said the rule, which he introduced with Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), was originally signed into law in March 2020 and ensures veterans, their dependents and servicemembers who use GI Bill benefits will be able to continue to receive full tuition and monthly housing payments as universities and other approved programs continue to move classes online to prevent the spread fo the virus.

“TAPS is grateful to the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs committees for extending protections to students impacted by COVID-19,” said Bonnie Carroll, President and Founder of TAPS. “This much-needed legislation will ensure that over 55,000 GI Bill recipients, including hundreds of surviving families, will not have their benefits impacted this spring.”

Originally passed in March 2020, Moran said the rule would have expired at the end of 2021 without the extension.

“The REMOTE Act will bring much-needed stability for the tens of thousands of students using VA education benefits and trying to persist through the constant changes COVID throws at them,” said Emily DeVito, Associate Director, National Legislative Service, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. “The VFW is very grateful for our supporters in the Senate and their work to pass this bipartisan bicameral legislation before the previous protections expire.”

Previously, Moran said the law provided certain approval requirements before schools or training programs could get GI Bill payments, which often differed between online programs and brick and mortar programs. In 2020, he said Congress was notified by the Department of Bereans Afars that as colleges and universities closed campuses and moved online, veterans and other beneficiaries who used the bill faced the possibility of having benefits negatively impacted.

“The passage of this legislation is welcome and important end-of-the-year news,” said Ted Mitchell, President of the American Council on Education. “It will provide much-needed flexibility and relief for many veterans and their families and ensure that they have the ability to fully use the education benefits they earned with their service to our country.”

Not only would the restrictions of the GI Bill result in the VA no longer paying for the program of education, Moran said it would have also resulted in a reduction or complete halt in monthly housing allowances relied on to pay rent or mortgages.

“The American Legion is pleased to see Senate passage of the REMOTE Act ensuring that full housing benefits are given to student veterans as some schools continue to conduct virtual classes in the new year,” said Paul E. Dillard, National Commander of The American Legion. “We commend Senators Tester and Moran for their work giving student veterans peace of mind before the end of the year. We look forward to it being signed into law in the coming days.”

Moran said the law allows student veterans to continue to receive full benefits, even if the universities and programs attended move classes online due to COVID-19.

