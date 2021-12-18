44 Geary County kids having a merrier Christmas

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -Forty-four Junction City area kids are having a merrier Christmas this year, thanks to local law enforcement agencies.

Since 2004, the Junction City Police Department has partnered with area law enforcement agencies to provide a ‘Shop with a Cop’ experience for kids from Geary County.

“It’s a great program. I love being able to provide this service for our community. I grew up here so it’s good to get back. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do.” Junction City Police Department, Detective Amanda Mancuso says.

Kids and Officers feasted on pancakes provided by volunteers with the Second Missionary Baptist Church before going shopping.

“It gives back to children...that need Christmas, When I was growing up, we didn’t... we weren’t able to have Christmas sometimes. So, I know how important this is to the local community.” Junction City Police Department, Detective Alvin Babcock says.

The kids’ faces lit up as they walked down the aisles deciding what items they wanted most.

“This is...it’s always enjoyable to come out and have a good time with the kids and have a good relationship with kids instead of dealing with on the legal side of it.” Junction City Police Department Community Involvement Officer Eddie Torres says.

Grandview Plaza Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers, Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement Agents, Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputies joined officers from the Junction City Police Department to help bring joy to the children’s faces.

“Once a year I have that luxury but the officers they actually have that every day to serve the community and I know they really rise to the occasion and are really excited about this opportunity.” Santa says.

The Junction City Police Department ‘Shop with a Cop,’ event was invitation only, and provided children with $100 in merchandise from the Junction City Walmart.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.