Advertisement

44 Geary County kids having a merrier Christmas

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -Forty-four Junction City area kids are having a merrier Christmas this year, thanks to local law enforcement agencies.

Since 2004, the Junction City Police Department has partnered with area law enforcement agencies to provide a ‘Shop with a Cop’ experience for kids from Geary County.

“It’s a great program. I love being able to provide this service for our community. I grew up here so it’s good to get back. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do.” Junction City Police Department, Detective Amanda Mancuso says.

Kids and Officers feasted on pancakes provided by volunteers with the Second Missionary Baptist Church before going shopping.

“It gives back to children...that need Christmas, When I was growing up, we didn’t... we weren’t able to have Christmas sometimes. So, I know how important this is to the local community.”  Junction City Police Department, Detective Alvin Babcock says.

The kids’ faces lit up as they walked down the aisles deciding what items they wanted most.

“This is...it’s always enjoyable to come out and have a good time with the kids and have a good relationship with kids instead of dealing with on the legal side of it.”  Junction City Police Department Community Involvement Officer Eddie Torres says.

Grandview Plaza Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers, Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement Agents, Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputies joined officers from the Junction City Police Department to help bring joy to the children’s faces.

“Once a year I have that luxury but the officers they actually have that every day to serve the community and I know they really rise to the occasion and are really excited about this opportunity.” Santa says.

The Junction City Police Department ‘Shop with a Cop,’ event was invitation only, and provided children with $100 in merchandise from the Junction City Walmart.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Parsons, 52, of Topeka was arrested Friday morning for domestic battery.
One arrested after domestic disturbance in west Topeka parking lot
FILE - Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they helped...
Two Canadians arrested after Kansas detective’s work discovers 2-year-old, 13-month-old internet sex crime victims
Richard Shimanek, of Leoti, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from burns he suffered during a...
84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas
Josey Baking Co.
Topeka bakery closing shop
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham stays on the field after an injury during the...
Chargers TE who sustained concussion in game against Chiefs expected to be released from hospital

Latest News

Helping Hands says, the animals deserve to have some holiday fun--
Helping Hands Humane Society give animals a Christmas surprise
2021 JCPD Shop with a Cop event
2021 JCPD Shop with a Cop event
Emergency Water Assistance Program
Applications for water utility aid program open for Topekans
FILE
Kansas unemployment COVID-19 pandemic bounce back ranked 20th in the nation