WU Tech holds fall commencement

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech honored its latest group of graduates.

Washburn Tech held its fall commencement ceremony Thursday at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.

Over 150 students have a new degree to show for their hard work over the last few years. Many of them are grateful for the supportive environment they found at WU Tech.

“All the faculties, students, they volunteered for us a lot, so I want to thank them all,” Gopi Patel said.

“They really care about their students, and they want to see you do the best you can,” Nick Platt said.

Washburn University will hold its commencement ceremonies Friday.

