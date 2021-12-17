Advertisement

Topeka man arrested early Friday after manhunt in Jackson County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man wanted in connection with a business burglary was taken into custody early Friday after a manhunt north of Holton in Jackson County, authorities said.

The manhunt began around 3:30 a.m. Friday when the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle in the roadway north of the One Stop Gas Station, located at 190th and US-75 highway.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle abandoned in the roadway. 

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, a Tribal Police Officer found the front window of the One Stop business had been broken out and a man dressed in dark clothing fleeing on foot. 

Jackson County deputies and K-9s responded to the scene along with an aircraft unit from the Kansas Highway Patrol to search for the man. 

Deputies around 5:15 a.m. took the suspect into custody around 5:15 a.m. near 178th Road US-75 highway.

The arrested man was identified as Colby Christopher Kastens, 44, of Topeka. Authorities said Kastens was arrested by Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and Tribal police officers.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes availalbe.

