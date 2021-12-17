Topeka man arrested early Friday after manhunt in Jackson County

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man wanted in connection with a business burglary was taken into custody early Friday after a manhunt north of Holton in Jackson County, authorities said.

The manhunt began around 3:30 a.m. Friday when the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle in the roadway north of the One Stop Gas Station, located at 190th and US-75 highway.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle abandoned in the roadway.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, a Tribal Police Officer found the front window of the One Stop business had been broken out and a man dressed in dark clothing fleeing on foot.

Jackson County deputies and K-9s responded to the scene along with an aircraft unit from the Kansas Highway Patrol to search for the man.

Deputies around 5:15 a.m. took the suspect into custody around 5:15 a.m. near 178th Road US-75 highway.

The arrested man was identified as Colby Christopher Kastens, 44, of Topeka. Authorities said Kastens was arrested by Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and Tribal police officers.

