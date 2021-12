TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka bakery is closing at the end of the year.

Josey Baking Co. posted a farewell message on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. The owners thanked the community for its support, and said the shop would close after Christmas Eve.

Josey Baking Co. is located at 3119 Southwest Huntoon, right by Westboro Park.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.