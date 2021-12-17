Advertisement

Thousands of Kansans remain without power two days after historic severe weather

FILE - Wind gusts up to near 100 mph in Salina caused significant damage and knocked out power.
FILE - Wind gusts up to near 100 mph in Salina caused significant damage and knocked out power.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALINA AND PARADISE, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands remain without power in Saline County two days after a historic wind event ripped through the area.

The American Red Cross says the Kansas-Oklahoma Region continues to offer shelter and help to families who have been affected by Wednesday’s wind storms and resulting wildfires.

As of late Friday, Dec. 17, the Red Cross said about 6,600 residents in Saline Co. remain without power. Employees and volunteers are offering support at the shelter set up at the Webster Conference Center at 2601 N. Ohio St.

With power outages now lasting several days, the Red Cross said it expects over 60 residents to stay at the Salina shelter. It said residents are staying in the conference center’s dormitory-style rooms and are being fed.

The organization said 47 people stayed at the shelter on Thursday night.

According to the Red Cross, the Salina shelter will stay open until power is widely restored. Those in need of a place to stay or a hot meal are welcome, but doors close for the night at 10 p.m.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the Red Cross also said workers have opened 16 cases to help families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by fires in and around Paradise, Kan. Caseworkers are available at Paradise United Methodist Church at 101 B Ave.

Those in need of assistance after Wednesday’s historic severe weather can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The organization said it is also working with local emergency managers to assess the damage and identify community needs.

