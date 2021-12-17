Stout Elementary closing at end of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is closing after this school year.

Topeka Public Schools sent an email to parents earlier this week announcing the closure of Stout Elementary.

USD 501 Director Dr. Aarion Gray says they will give Stout families the option to choose from any of the other schools in the district, and will continue to work with families during the transition.

Dr. Gray says parents can reach him at agray@tps501.org with any questions.

