Advertisement

State Finance Council approves plans to start Docking renovations, KDHE projects, and additional COVID funding

State Finance Council approves additional COVID funding, plans to start Docking renovations,...
State Finance Council approves additional COVID funding, plans to start Docking renovations, and KDHE projects(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The plans to renovate downtown Topeka’s docking building will now move forward, plus additional COVID funding is on the way.

The State Finance Council met virtually Friday to vote to fund COVID-19 testing programs up to 27.1 million for the first quarter of next year -- until March 30th.

The funding comes from recouped coronavirus relief funds to fund existing programs through next year.

Earlier this month, the SPARK executive committee requested funding for COVID testing up to 14.9 million.

The council also approved to fund frontline staff shortages who’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with 30.3 million dollars.

Lieutenant Governor David Toland said the 24-7 plan is to support critical staffing shortages of 24-7 state facilities. this includes Kansas Department of Correction facilities, Department of Aging, state hospitals, and Commission of Veterans Affairs Office.

Lastly on the agenda was the Department of Administration to approve the docking and KDHE laboratory projects, all state finance council members approved the plans to move forward with the docking building except Senator Rick Billinger.

”Before the project moves forward there will be a final set of those programming documents to outline the spaces that would be specific for office space, and we would be following that as they prepare that final set of programming documents before it moved into that construction phase,” DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Ed.D., Secretary of Administration said. “A lot of this work has been done and has been talked about vetted.”

There is no word yet on when construction for the docking building will start.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
A semi-truck was overturned in Nemaha County due to high winds.
KHP responds to several injury, fatal crashes caused by high winds
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
Data is still coming in on vaccines versus the omicron variant.
First Omicron variant case confirmed in Kansas

Latest News

FILE
Kansas to join project to certify students for free, reduced school meals through Medicaid eligibility data
Stout Elementary
Stout Elementary closing at end of year
Topeka bakery closing shop
Staci has the full schedule for the fun you can plan on Saturday.
NOTO is prepping for its final Holiday Market day of the year Saturday